Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CAMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CAMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 144 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the January 15th total of 105 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CAMX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.4793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Company Profile

The Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (CAMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, global equity fund. Stock selection and weighting is based on the Issuers strongest belief for long-term capital appreciation. CAMX was launched on Feb 13, 2023 and is managed by Cambiar Funds.

