Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 183,663 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 233,206 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,426 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company's shares are short sold.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERX traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $81.43. 483,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $84.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 237,263.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 111,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 27.9% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

