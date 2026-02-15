Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV) Short Interest Up 38.6% in January

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,690,015 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 4,827,141 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,959,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,959,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Innventure news, major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 252,502 shares of Innventure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $1,181,709.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,135,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,129.12. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Otworth acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $60,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 3,492,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,672,591.42. This represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,786 shares of company stock worth $244,245 and sold 2,731,703 shares worth $12,495,241. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innventure by 937.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,074,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 2,778,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innventure by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Yorkville Advisors Global LP lifted its stake in shares of Innventure by 17,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Yorkville Advisors Global LP now owns 1,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Innventure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 782,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure during the 4th quarter worth about $2,903,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Innventure in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ INV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.02. 857,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. Innventure has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Innventure had a negative net margin of 18,877.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of ($5.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million.

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

