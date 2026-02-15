Financial Analysis: Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) versus Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rakuten and Akamai Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten $16.70 billion 0.76 -$1.07 billion ($0.54) -10.80 Akamai Technologies $4.13 billion 3.89 $504.92 million $3.41 32.77

Analyst Recommendations

Akamai Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rakuten. Rakuten is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rakuten and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten 0 0 0 2 4.00 Akamai Technologies 4 10 7 0 2.14

Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $97.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.76%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Rakuten.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rakuten has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten -7.13% -15.36% -0.67% Akamai Technologies 12.26% 14.16% 6.33%

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Rakuten on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

