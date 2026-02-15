Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,421 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 32,929 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Providence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

About Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF

The Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (PSQO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks high current income and long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio that holds debt securities of any credit rating and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe. PSQO was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Palmer Square.

