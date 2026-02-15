Short Interest in National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP) Rises By 33.1%

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,677 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 4,265 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,103 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,103 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

National Healthcare Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NHPAP stock remained flat at $19.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445. National Healthcare Properties has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

National Healthcare Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Healthcare Properties

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Healthcare Properties stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in National Healthcare Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NHPAP Free Report ) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in National Healthcare Properties were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

