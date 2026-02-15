Short Interest in National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP) Rises By 33.1%

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,677 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 4,265 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,103 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,103 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NHPAP stock remained flat at $19.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445. National Healthcare Properties has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%.
NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.
