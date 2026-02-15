Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,637,184 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 4,096,046 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,524,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,524,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blaize in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Blaize Stock Up 3.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BZAI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. 2,116,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.33. Blaize has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blaize by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blaize by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Blaize by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blaize in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blaize in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blaize

Blaize (NASDAQ: BZAI) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

