Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC) Short Interest Up 37.9% in January

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 120 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 87 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.1%

TEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 841. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.73. Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:TEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.53% of Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF

The Harbor Transformative Technologies ETF (TEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US companies of any size and sector the sub-adviser believes to have growth potential tied to transformative technologies. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. TEC was launched on Apr 16, 2025 and is issued by Harbor.

