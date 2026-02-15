Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,998 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 31,592 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 80,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 372,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,150,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1%

SRVR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.29. 662,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,526. The firm has a market cap of $404.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.94. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

