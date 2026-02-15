First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Short Interest Down 32.8% in January

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 80,316 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 119,459 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,754 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,285,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 96,708 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 330,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 357,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

UCON stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 497,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,094. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $25.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

