Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Toro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.3250. Toro Energy shares last traded at $0.3250, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) is an Australia‐based company focused on the exploration and development of uranium and rare earth mineral projects. Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Toro Energy advances its projects from early exploration through to feasibility and permitting stages, targeting markets that require secure long‐term supplies of nuclear fuel and critical minerals. The company maintains a technical team that applies modern geological and metallurgical methods to assess resource potential and project viability.

The company’s flagship asset is the Wiluna Uranium Project, located in the northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

