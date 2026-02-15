Short Interest in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS) Drops By 28.5%

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 128,521 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 179,811 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF Price Performance

ASHS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 13,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,491. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap ETF (ASHS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Smallcap 500 index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of 500 Chinese small-cap companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. ASHS was launched on May 21, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

