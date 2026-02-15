Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,201 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 50,587 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDIG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.96. 34,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 3.05. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume. FDIG was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

