Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DAAQU) Short Interest Update

Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DAAQU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 777 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 974 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,608 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Digital Asset Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAAQU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100. Digital Asset Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAAQU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Digital Asset Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Asset Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Asset Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new position in Digital Asset Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Asset Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $977,000.

Digital Asset Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Asset Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DAAQU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated as an exempted company in the Cayman Islands. The company completed its initial public offering of units and is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker DAAQU. As a blank-check vehicle, its primary objective is to identify, acquire or merge with one or more businesses operating in the digital asset ecosystem within a prescribed timeframe.

The company’s investment focus spans a broad array of digital-asset related activities, including blockchain infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, digital asset custody and security solutions, tokenization services, and related financial technologies.

