Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 134,342 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 188,115 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,414 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $429.13. 284,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,206. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $456.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.41. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.