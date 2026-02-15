Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $9.48. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 48,119 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scully Royalty stock. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp owned 0.10% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a mineral royalty company that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of oil and gas royalty and overriding royalty interests in key onshore producing regions of the United States. As a royalty owner, the company receives a percentage of production revenue from its assets without assuming the operational and capital expenditure burdens associated with exploration and development.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple established hydrocarbon basins, including conventional and unconventional plays.

