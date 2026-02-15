IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,943,853 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 51,455,706 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,332,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 48,332,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IREN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IREN in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IREN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN
Key Stories Impacting IREN
Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Added to the MSCI USA Index effective Feb. 27, which should boost passive/institutional demand and support liquidity for the stock. IREN Added to MSCI USA Index
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that major banks (Goldman, JPMorgan) are part of a large ~ $3.6B credit facility to fund GPU expansion — a clear vote of confidence that reduces dilution risk and funds the AI pivot. IREN Bounces Back: The Market Votes Yes as Big Banks Step In
- Positive Sentiment: Execution progress: IREN says it has >4.5 GW of secured capacity and has nearly 95% funding secured for the $9.7B Microsoft AI contract; Q2 showed strong AI services revenue growth (large percentage gains from a small base). This supports longer‑term ARR expansion potential. IREN: Execution De‑Risk And Secured Capacity Drives Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage support: Canaccord reaffirmed a “Buy” and coverage notes (and Cantor Fitzgerald framed the post‑earnings dip as a buying opportunity), which can attract more institutional buyers. Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy for IREN Cantor Fitzgerald view
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/earnings expectations and market commentary remain mixed; some outlets highlight institutional accumulation and a potential rerating if AI revenue ramps, while sell‑side models still flag execution and margin risk. Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IREN Q3
- Negative Sentiment: Q2 results contained headline misses: EPS and revenue fell short of consensus, and investor reaction included a sharp sell‑off earlier in the month — retail sentiment on social platforms cooled as traders dissected the quarter. That short‑term skepticism drove volatility. IREN Drops 14% as Bitcoin Mining Revenue Falls to $167 Million
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in this data set are inconsistent/ambiguous (published figures show zeros/NaN), so while some headlines claim rising short interest, the data provided here is not actionable. Investors should check official exchange short‑interest releases.
IREN Stock Performance
NASDAQ IREN traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.31. 31,511,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,636,656. IREN has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 4.27.
IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About IREN
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IREN
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.