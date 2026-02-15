IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,943,853 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 51,455,706 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,332,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 48,332,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IREN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IREN in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of IREN by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,743,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IREN by 14.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IREN by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IREN traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.31. 31,511,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,636,656. IREN has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 4.27.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

