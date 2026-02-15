Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) vs. FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Head to Head Contrast

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FrontView REIT and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT -32.21% -4.25% -2.57% Medalist Diversified REIT -21.19% -7.87% -2.37%

Risk and Volatility

FrontView REIT has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 2 2 2 1 2.29 Medalist Diversified REIT 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FrontView REIT and Medalist Diversified REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

FrontView REIT presently has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. Given FrontView REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FrontView REIT is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Dividends

FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. FrontView REIT pays out -104.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FrontView REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FrontView REIT and Medalist Diversified REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $66.13 million 5.30 -$22.21 million ($0.82) -19.73 Medalist Diversified REIT $10.10 million 1.35 $30,000.00 ($1.81) -6.77

Medalist Diversified REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FrontView REIT. FrontView REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medalist Diversified REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of FrontView REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FrontView REIT beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

