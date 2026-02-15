Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Short Interest Update

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,923,198 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 12,565,927 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,744,234 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,744,234 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.78. 5,362,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,688. The company has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $64.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.82 billion. Shell had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Research analysts expect that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 21.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

