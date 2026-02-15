Short Interest in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Drops By 27.4%

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,414 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 26,734 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 121,769 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,371,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,712,000 after purchasing an additional 302,006 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,960,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 113,148.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 218,377 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,072,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 392,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 188,987 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.31. 103,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,200. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a market cap of $483.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.96.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

