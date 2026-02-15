Short Interest in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Declines By 22.6%

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 293,976 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 379,586 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 821,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 821,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,173,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,620,000 after acquiring an additional 594,999 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,494,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.2734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 856.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.