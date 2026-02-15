Energy Stocks To Watch Today – February 15th

Tesla, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, GE Vernova, and Constellation Energy are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, processing, transporting, or supplying energy — including oil and gas explorers, refiners and pipelines, utilities, and firms developing renewable power. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to energy markets and commodity price swings, and they typically carry sector-specific risks such as geopolitical and regulatory changes while sometimes offering income through dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

