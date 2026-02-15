Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Drops By 22.2%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,258 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 32,479 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BT Brands Price Performance

Shares of BT Brands stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.21. 19,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,907. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.89. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Get BT Brands alerts:

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Brands stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in BT Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTBD Free Report ) by 758.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,679 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 2.06% of BT Brands worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BT Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on BTBD

About BT Brands

(Get Free Report)

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.