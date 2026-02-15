Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,807 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 14,076 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bridgford Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Shares of BRID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.26. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.
Bridgford Foods Corporation is a U.S.-based producer and distributor of specialty baked goods and snack products. The company manufactures a range of ready-to-heat and shelf-stable items, including sandwich rolls, hot dog buns, bagels, English muffins, pizza crusts, tortillas and flatbreads. In addition to its branded offerings, Bridgford Foods provides private-label manufacturing for foodservice operators, retail grocers and specialty distributors, positioning itself as a versatile supplier in both consumer and commercial channels.
Operating through distinct Retail and Foodservice segments, Bridgford Foods serves national grocery chains, club stores, convenience markets and institutional customers.
