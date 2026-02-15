Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,807 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 14,076 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bridgford Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Stock Down 0.2%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods Corporation ( NASDAQ:BRID Free Report ) by 194.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,190 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Bridgford Foods worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.26. Bridgford Foods has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation is a U.S.-based producer and distributor of specialty baked goods and snack products. The company manufactures a range of ready-to-heat and shelf-stable items, including sandwich rolls, hot dog buns, bagels, English muffins, pizza crusts, tortillas and flatbreads. In addition to its branded offerings, Bridgford Foods provides private-label manufacturing for foodservice operators, retail grocers and specialty distributors, positioning itself as a versatile supplier in both consumer and commercial channels.

Operating through distinct Retail and Foodservice segments, Bridgford Foods serves national grocery chains, club stores, convenience markets and institutional customers.

