Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,968 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 16,630 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMY. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. 18,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

