PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Short Interest Update

PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,685 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 39,049 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PMGC Stock Performance

PMGC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,874. PMGC has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $171.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $685,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Get PMGC alerts:

PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($19.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised PMGC to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PMGC in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMGC

About PMGC

(Get Free Report)

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PMGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.