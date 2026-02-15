Short Interest in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Decreases By 21.7%

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,411,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 3,077,776 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 926,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 926,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $57.78. 671,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $338.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research set a $94.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6,700.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company’s offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company’s product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

Further Reading

