Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,894,294 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 36,941,014 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,437,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,437,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $216,965.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 668,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,141,025.05. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $554,669,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,179,000 after buying an additional 5,834,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,849,000 after buying an additional 4,705,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,909,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,709 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.8%

HST stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

