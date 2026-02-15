Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,894,294 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 36,941,014 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,437,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,437,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $216,965.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 668,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,141,025.05. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $554,669,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,179,000 after buying an additional 5,834,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,849,000 after buying an additional 4,705,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,909,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,709 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.8%
HST stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.
The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
