Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,527 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 8,723 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Stock Down 1.1%

BBC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,768. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Company Profile

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

