Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,409 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 3,967 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,711 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONBPO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 6,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is a regional financial services holding company and the parent of Old National Bank. Established in 1834, the institution ranks among the longest-serving banks in the Midwest and provides a comprehensive range of banking solutions. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and small business lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury and cash management services.

Beyond traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, investment advisory, and specialty insurance products through its subsidiaries.

