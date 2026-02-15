BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM) Short Interest Down 30.6% in January

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMMGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,867 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 47,391 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCMM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.46. 23,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,303. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $52.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCMM. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

