Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) versus Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Financial Comparison

Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Big Tree Cloud and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Tree Cloud N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive 10.45% 353.72% 17.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Big Tree Cloud and Colgate-Palmolive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Tree Cloud 1 0 0 0 1.00 Colgate-Palmolive 0 6 11 0 2.65

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus price target of $94.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.31%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Big Tree Cloud.

60.2% of Big Tree Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of Big Tree Cloud shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Big Tree Cloud has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Tree Cloud and Colgate-Palmolive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Tree Cloud $2.56 million 7.65 -$32.53 million N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive $20.38 billion 3.82 $2.13 billion $2.62 36.87

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Big Tree Cloud.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Big Tree Cloud on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Tree Cloud

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, and Soupline to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. Its Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic pet products to help nutritionally support dogs and cats in different stages of health under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

