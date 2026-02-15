Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Short Interest Up 79.4% in January

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,248 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the January 15th total of 2,926 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,087 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $211.60. The company has a market capitalization of $350.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.25.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,189,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,871,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

