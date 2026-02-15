Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as low as $11.85. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.8750, with a volume of 338,078 shares changing hands.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund primarily acquires a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in California, focusing on investment-grade bonds. These securities typically include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other taxable or tax-advantaged instruments that finance public projects such as transportation, education and utilities.
In managing the portfolio, the fund’s investment team applies rigorous credit research to identify issuers with strong balance sheets, stable revenue streams and manageable debt levels.
