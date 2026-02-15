Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 198,713 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 250,916 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FLLA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,315. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $29.45.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLLA. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 127,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,780,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 75,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

