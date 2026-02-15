Financial Comparison: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) vs. Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG)

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Heaven Group and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Golden Heaven Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Manchester United 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -6.14% -10.21% -1.20%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group $15.29 million 0.34 -$8.59 million N/A N/A Manchester United $663.79 million 4.54 -$42.74 million ($0.31) -56.43

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Manchester United”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Heaven Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Manchester United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Heaven Group has a beta of -11.88, indicating that its share price is 1,288% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manchester United beats Golden Heaven Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing; and other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company’s partners’ wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.