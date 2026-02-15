PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.20 and traded as low as GBX 200.20. PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 202.48, with a volume of 1,708,256 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PageGroup from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327.50.

Get PageGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PageGroup

PageGroup Stock Performance

PageGroup Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £634.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

(Get Free Report)

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.