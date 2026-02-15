Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.87 and traded as high as C$5.36. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$5.16, with a volume of 3,716,190 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$4.85 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,029.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. Analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.82, for a total value of C$2,095,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,760,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,243,200. The trade was a 16.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. The company is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Closed Mines group, which manages its Elliot Lake reclamation projects and provides third-party post-closure mine care and maintenance services.

