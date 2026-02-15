SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,178,146 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 6,556,074 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,825,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,825,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,642.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,035,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 833,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after buying an additional 311,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $135.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

