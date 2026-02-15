YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 156,785 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 222,571 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
WNTR stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 684,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,302. YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.
About YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF
