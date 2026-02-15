YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 156,785 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 222,571 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

WNTR stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 684,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,302. YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.

About YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (WNTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to MicroStrategy stock (MSTR), with a cap on potential gains. The fund employs an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral WNTR was launched on Mar 26, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

