SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 94,607 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 125,326 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $362.54. The stock had a trading volume of 70,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,252. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.60. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.77 and a 52-week high of $373.89.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

