Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 421.93 and traded as high as GBX 696.50. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 683.23, with a volume of 1,893,670 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 430 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 490 to GBX 750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hochschild Mining to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 600 to GBX 670 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 483.33.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 1.2%

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 571.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill. The ore at our operations is processed into silver-gold concentrate or dore.

Hochschild Mining plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

