Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 662,600 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 491,787 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.3 days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Fibra Danhos has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) is a Mexican real estate investment trust that specializes in the development, ownership and management of commercial real estate assets. Established in 2013 through a sponsorship agreement with Grupo Danhos, the company has positioned itself as a leading player in the Mexican market by focusing on the retail, office and mixed-use sectors. It pursues a strategy of acquiring high-quality land parcels, financing development projects and overseeing long-term property operations.

The trust’s portfolio is concentrated primarily in Mexico City and its metropolitan area, where it owns and operates several marquee shopping centers, office towers and urban mixed-use complexes.

