Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $7.49. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 4,961,651 shares trading hands.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 902.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE American: CRF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its initial public offering in 1989, the fund has offered investors exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related securities, leveraging a total-return strategy. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing daily liquidity in a closed-end format.

The fund’s principal investment approach involves allocating assets across convertible securities, high-yield corporate debt, bank loans and common equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.