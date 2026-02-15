iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,606,078 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 16,007,603 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,163,337 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,163,337 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SHY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.06. 3,563,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,976. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

