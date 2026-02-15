Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,950 SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 172.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFI opened at $46.29 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

