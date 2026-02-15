TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $104.02 and traded as low as $102.00. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 6,963 shares trading hands.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 3.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS: TRRVF) is a Canadian-based industrial operating company specializing in the acquisition and management of manufacturing businesses serving niche markets. Through a decentralized operating model, TerraVest provides strategic oversight, capital allocation and administrative support to a portfolio of subsidiaries that design, fabricate and assemble engineered products and equipment.

The company’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of products for energy, industrial and infrastructure applications.

