TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $104.02 and traded as low as $102.00. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 6,963 shares trading hands.
TerraVest Industries Trading Up 3.4%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89.
About TerraVest Industries
TerraVest Industries (OTCMKTS: TRRVF) is a Canadian-based industrial operating company specializing in the acquisition and management of manufacturing businesses serving niche markets. Through a decentralized operating model, TerraVest provides strategic oversight, capital allocation and administrative support to a portfolio of subsidiaries that design, fabricate and assemble engineered products and equipment.
The company’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of products for energy, industrial and infrastructure applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TerraVest Industries
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.