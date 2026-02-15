PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,656,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $430,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after buying an additional 871,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,346,000 after buying an additional 672,983 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,676,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,585,000 after buying an additional 782,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,534,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,297,000 after acquiring an additional 508,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $187.35 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $190.98. The firm has a market cap of $291.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.35.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

