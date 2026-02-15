TCTC Holdings LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,011,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,503,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $130.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $133.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

