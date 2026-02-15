State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $47.18 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,344,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,725,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,663,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,915,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,935,000 after buying an additional 263,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $241.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $245.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average is $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

